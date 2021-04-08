Norwegian online grocery firm Oda raises 223 mln euros

STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Thursday it had raised 223 million euros ($264.9 million) in a funding round led by technology investment firm Prosus NV PRX.AS and SoftBank 9984.T, to help it expand.

Oda, which delivers of groceries, meal-kits, and household items to Norwegian homes, said existing investors Kinnevik KINVb.ST and REMA had participated in the investment round, which was managed by Carnegie.

The company will use the funding to start its international expansion.

"We look forward to bringing our service to customers in Finland later this year, and Germany in 2022," Oda CEO and co-founder Karl Munthe-Kaas said in a statement.

Oda currently has a share of online grocery orders in Norway of over 70%.

"Oda's leadership and impressive growth in Norway paired with its ground-breaking technology and ambition to scale across Europe and beyond makes them an ideal partner to tackle the grocery opportunity over the coming years," said Prosus Food CEO Larry Illg.

Oda said SoftBank investor Neil Cunha-Gomes and Roger Rabalais, CFO at Dutch-based Prosus Group's Food Delivery, will join its board as part of the transaction.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

