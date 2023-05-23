News & Insights

US Markets
RIG

Norwegian oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter

Credit: REUTERS/NERIJUS ADOMAITIS

May 23, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - Wage talks involving around 8,000 oil drilling workers in Norway broke down early on Wednesday, labour unions said, raising the risk of strike action later this year that would disrupt oil and gas exploration.

The talks between the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) and the Safe, Industri Energi and DSO unions will resume at a later date under the leadership of a state-appointed mediator, and could end in a strike if those negotiations fail.

Any industrial action would be unlikely to impact production of oil and gas in the short-term, but could have a greater impact in the longer term as expansion projects and the start-up of new fields could be delayed.

Companies affected by the talks include Transocean RIG.N, Saipem SPMI.MI, Odfjell Drilling ODLO.OL, Archer ARCHA.OL, Seadrill SDRL.OL and others.

The unions represent workers on mobile offshore units as well as platform drilling on permanent installations.

Under Norway's tightly regulated collective bargaining system, workers are only eligible to go on strike if the mediation also fails.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIG
SPMI
SDRL
EQNR
NE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.