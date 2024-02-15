Norwegian oil companies eye record investments in 2024 and 2025

By comparison, 2024 investments were seen 12 months ago at 178.6 billion crowns but were since sharply raised.

Still, part of that rise is due to inflation. The cost of investment goods rose by some 10.5% in 2023 from 2022, meaning the oil industry's volume growth is "clearly lower than the nominal growth measured in these statistics", SSB said.

($1 = 10.5855 Norwegian crowns)

