Norwegian November gas output beats forecasts while oil lags

December 20, 2023 — 04:42 am EST

Written by Nora Buli and Terje Solsvik for Reuters

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Norway's natural gas output rose in November, beating an official forecast, while crude oil production lagged expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

Natural gas production in November rose to 362.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 328.7 mcm a month ago, and exceeded a forecast of 356.1 mcm by 1.9%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output rose to 1.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 1.77 million bpd in October, and below a forecast of 1.84 million bpd, NPD's preliminary data showed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

