Key Points Earnings per share (EPS) met estimates at $0.51, with adjusted EBITDA exceeding guidance by $24 million.

Revenue (GAAP) reached $2.5 billion, falling short of analyst estimates by $55.24 million, while net yield surpassed guidance and adjusted EBITDA also exceeded guidance.

Net leverage improved to 5.3x, and bookings set an all-time record, while foreign exchange losses impacted GAAP net income.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), a leading global cruise operator behind the Norwegian, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, released its earnings on July 31, 2025. The report showed adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP EPS) holding steady at $0.51, right in line with consensus estimates. Revenue (GAAP) reached $2.5 billion, compared to an expected $2,555.24 million, resulting in a shortfall of around 2 %. Profitability, however, showed strength as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) reached $694 million, beating projections by $24 million and up 18% year-over-year. GAAP net income was pressured by sizable foreign exchange losses, but the period also saw robust advances in bookings and operational efficiency. Overall, the period reflected solid operational progress, though top-line growth was constrained by currency fluctuations and a complex demand environment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.51 $0.51 $0.39 30.8% Revenue (GAAP) $2.52 billion $2.56 billion $2.37 billion 6.3% Adjusted EBITDA $694 million $588 million 18.0% Net Yield $304.34 $296.31 2.7% Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Capacity Day $163.67 $163.36 0.2%

Company Overview and Key Success Drivers

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) operates a fleet of 34 ships, with 34 ships spanning three distinct brands: Norwegian, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. These brands target a range from mainstream and premium customers to the ultra-luxury segment, offering everything from family-friendly voyages to all-inclusive luxury travel. The company is known for innovation, such as onboard racetracks, exclusive private islands, and a continually upgraded fleet.

In recent years, Norwegian has focused on expanding and modernizing its fleet, improving guest experiences, and implementing strict financial discipline. Key factors for success include fleet growth and renewal, differentiated brand offerings across various price points, and efficiency efforts to control unit costs. Effective debt management and a commitment to sustainability also underpin the company's strategy as it pursues long-term value and market share in a competitive cruise sector.

Quarterly Performance: Key Developments and Metrics

The company delivered adjusted EPS of $0.51, in line with expectations, while adjusted EBITDA grew 18% year-over-year, surpassing internal guidance. The revenue figure, though higher than last year, missed analyst forecasts by $55 million (GAAP), reflecting the impact of foreign exchange rates. GAAP net income fell sharply year-over-year, primarily due to $158.5 million in foreign exchange losses (GAAP). Most of this came from euro-denominated debt revaluations and adjustments to advance ticket sales, which were non-cash impacts.

Operational highlights included a reported occupancy rate of 103.9%, matching management's projection and indicating a deliberate focus on maintaining pricing instead of maximizing passenger numbers for the full year. Net yield, a crucial measure of revenue per cruise capacity day, increased 2.7% on an as reported basis and exceeded the company’s own guidance. This increase was aided by robust onboard spending. Onboard spend, such as specialty dining and excursions, remained very strong as more than 800,000 users engaged with pre-cruise onboard revenue tools through the company’s mobile app.

The period saw important investment in fleet and product offerings. Norwegian took delivery of Oceania Allura, the eighth luxury cruise ship for that brand, and announced new orders for two next-generation Sonata Class Ships. The company also began a major expansion of its exclusive private island, Great Stirrup Cay, with new attractions and a two-ship pier scheduled to debut later in 2025. Existing vessels, such as Norwegian Epic and Pride of America, benefited from upgrades that included refurbished staterooms and upgraded family and adult facilities.

Cost control initiatives supported margins; Adjusted net cruise cost excluding fuel per capacity day barely rose—up just 0.2% year-over-year on an as reported basis and better than what management had projected, benefiting from lower fuel prices secured through hedging. Norwegian’s ongoing system-wide cost savings program and debt management contributed to a sequential improvement in net leverage (non-GAAP), which moved down to 5.3x from 5.7x, keeping the company on track for targeted balance sheet improvements by 2026. The revolving loan facility was also increased to approximately $2.5 billion to support future flexibility.

Strategic Focus and Notable Events

Fleet expansion continues to be a core pillar of Norwegian’s long-term approach. The addition of new ships and the modernization of existing ones allow Norwegian to extend its reach across different demographics and price points. These capital investments are strategically targeted—for example, Oceania Allura aims at the luxury market, while upgrades to Great Stirrup Cay are designed to boost both guest experience and incremental yield from proprietary shore excursions. The private island expansion includes new pools, water features, a two-ship pier, and a family zone, with expectations to serve over one million visitors annually starting in 2026.

Differentiation among its brands remains central. Norwegian delivers mainstream and premium experiences, Oceania targets higher-end guests with premium culinary and destination offerings, and Regent Seven Seas focuses on the ultra-luxury segment with all-inclusive voyages. Management reported that demand rebounded for all brands following a soft patch in early April, particularly for long-haul European itineraries. Despite this "choppiness," bookings are now ahead of historical levels, with a record $4.0 billion in advance ticket sales at the end of the period.

From a financial management perspective, Norwegian ended the period with $2.4 billion in liquidity, including an undrawn $2.0 billion revolving credit facility. Although debt remains high at $13.8 billion in total as of June 30, 2025, the improvement in net leverage was a positive development. The company also published its 2024 "Sail and Sustain" report, reaffirming ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand energy efficiency, and maintain compliance with new environmental regulations, which are increasingly important for both regulators and travelers.

The company continues to prioritize price over filling ships to absolute capacity, even as some competitors focus on occupancy. This strategy supports higher net yields and protects profitability, especially during periods when bookings for some regions, such as Europe, experience short-term volatility. Management cited the ability to protect pricing as a key reason why the yield outlook has held up in guidance, even as the booking environment remains somewhat unpredictable.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watchpoints

Norwegian reiterated its financial outlook for the full year, projecting full-year adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $2.05, an 11.0% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $2.72 billion for the full year, and net leverage finishing the year at 5.2x—a notch above its original target due to recent foreign exchange effects. Net yield is expected to rise 2.5% on a constant currency basis for the full year, and adjusted net cruise cost excluding fuel per capacity day is forecast to increase a modest 0.6% on a constant currency basis for the full year. Full-year occupancy is expected to hover around 103%. Management also remains committed to delivering further improvements in profitability and reducing leverage by 2026. Guidance is subject to changes in the broader macroeconomic environment, including consumer demand and currency volatility.

Looking forward, investors may want to track the company’s progress in reducing debt and controlling unit costs, as well as the impact of ongoing capital expenditures for new ships and upgrades. The record advance ticket sales position of $4.0 billion supports revenue visibility into the coming year. However, ongoing foreign exchange volatility and high net leverage remain areas to monitor. No dividend is currently paid on the company’s shares.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.