Norwegian lender DNB raises bid for rival Sbanken

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB DNB.OL said on Monday it had raised its bid for domestic rival Sbanken SBANK.OL by around 4.5% to 11.6 billion crowns ($1.4 billion).

DNB's offer, which is subject to regulatory approval, now values each Sbanken share at 108.85 crowns.

"This is the offerer's best and final offer price," DNB said in a statement.

($1 = 8.2721 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Evans)

