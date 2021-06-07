DNB

Norwegian lender DNB raises bid for rival Sbanken

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Norway's largest bank DNB said on Monday it had raised its bid for domestic rival Sbanken by around 4.5% to 11.6 billion crowns ($1.4 billion).

DNB's offer, which is subject to regulatory approval, now values each Sbanken share at 108.85 crowns.

"This is the offerer's best and final offer price," DNB said in a statement.

($1 = 8.2721 Norwegian crowns)

