Norwegian lawmakers agree to raise offshore wind subsidies

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway's minority centre-left government on Friday reached a compromise with opposition parties to increase subsidies offered to the country's first offshore wind farm by 53% to 23 billion crowns ($2.19 billion).

The ruling Labour party and Centre Party coalition reached a deal with the Socialist Left Party, the Green Party and the Christian People's Party, to lift planned subsidies by 8 billion crowns.

Earlier this year, the government opened its first ever offshore wind tenders, including Soerlige Nordsjoe II phase 1, covering 605 square kilometres (235 square miles) near the border with the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The area is suitable for bottom-fixed wind-power turbines and the government offering a contract for up to 1.5 gigawatt (GW) of turbine capacity, enough to power 460,000 homes, and will be awarded to a single applicant consortium.

Initially, the government expected to offer 15 billion crowns in subsidies over a 15-year period, but global supply chain cost increases and inflationary pressure required additional support, according to the government.

Norway is also planning a tender for up to 2.25 GW of floating offshore wind, which is not part of the deal reached for subsidies for Soerlige Nordsjoe II.

($1 = 10.4882 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

