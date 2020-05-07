Norwegian keeps afloat with US$2.225bn recap

By Anthony Hughes and Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Norwegian Cruise Line secured a US$2.225bn lifeline from equity and debt capital markets but suffered heavy stock dilution and had to put up its idle ships and several private islands as collateral in order to do so.

The Bermuda-domiciled cruise line, whose 28 ships are in port or anchor at least until late July, said on Wednesday the capital injection meant it now had US$3.5bn of liquidity to keep it afloat through Covid-19 restrictions, even if its ships remain laid up for 12 months in a "potential downside scenario".

A beaten-down share price, an already heavy debt burden and no recourse to US government aid meant Norwegian was forced to come up with a highly structured and multi-faceted approach to raise capital.

"These are pain trades," one investment banker close to the deal said. "You're damned if you do or if you don't. If it's about survival, there is going to be a certain amount of pain."

Anchored by a US$400m investment from private equity firm L Catterton through a private convertible bond, Norwegian spent a day marketing US$400m of common stock, a US$750m CB and US$675m of high-yield bonds. All three offerings were ultimately increased in size (from US$350m, US$650m and US$600m at launch, respectively) after drawing strong demand and were oversubscribed.

Investors supported the offerings after Norwegian management expressed "substantial doubt" about the company's ability to operate as a going concern without the extra capital.

Those concerns had now been "alleviated", Norwegian said in a statement.

"There is definitely demand for these recap trades as long as the companies are viable and the deal is done the right way so that it doesn't overwhelm any one market," another banker close to the deal said.

"Everybody liked that this deal was done concurrently with different parts of the capital markets chipping in."

FOUR-STOP CRUISE

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Credit Agricole and UBS priced 36.36m new Norwegian shares or about 15% of the company at US$11.00, a hefty 23.8% file-to-offer discount. They placed the four-year convertible at a 6% coupon and 25% conversion premium, versus talk of 5.75%–6.25% and 20%–25%.

The six-year CB issued to L Catterton pays a coupon of 7% in the first year, rising to 7.5% in subsequent years. The initial coupon is in kind, while latter payments are a mix of cash and in kind, with the final coupon all cash.

Assuming conversion, the equity and CBs dilute existing shareholders by more than one-third, dealing them more pain on top of the stock's 70% plunge this year.

The four-year secured bond (Ba2/BB), where Goldman was lead-left, found traction after launching with a 12.25% coupon at an OID of 99 on the back of a US$1.4bn book, according to an investor.

That was the tight end of guidance of a 12.25%–12.50% coupon and 98.5–99 OID, and inside its unsecured 3.625% 2024, which according to MarketAxess data, was trading at 64.20 to yield 14.554%.

In March, Moody's cut the company's senior secured bank facility rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and its senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba2. In April, S&P also downgraded its issuer credit rating to BB– from BB+.

ANCHORS AWAY IN AUGUST?

Investors across the capital structure also looked to the success of rival Carnival's recap on April 1, a US$6bn financing that has since led to a 50% rebound in the company's share price.

Still, Norwegian had to overcome heavy pressure on travel-related stocks in the past week after Warren Buffett revealed at the weekend that Berkshire Hathaway had sold all of its major stakes in the four biggest US airlines and raised concerns each was raising more than US$10bn–$12bn of debt to get through Covid-19.

Norwegian emerges from the past week's offerings with more than US$10bn of total debt and about US$7bn of net debt while it is burning US$110m–$150m a month during the lay-up of its fleet.

However, this burn rate does not include the expected refund of about half of the US$1.8bn of advance bookings for the shut-down period (partially offset by incoming bookings).

"Their base case is they can start sailing again in August, though there is some risk as they are reliant on local authorities," one investor said.

The bond deal was guaranteed by two subsidiaries that own 10 vessels and backed by two unencumbered ships, private island destinations and intellectual property – a collateral package valued at US$3.1bn–$3.5bn, according to the roadshow presentation.

"The first calculation is who has the balance sheet to survive [the Covid-19 crisis]," said Greg Zappin, a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"If that doesn't materialise then it is a matter of how you value the collateral."

That could be tricky especially during a broad downturn for a sector with just a handful of companies willing to buy cruise ships.

"It is not liquid collateral if the whole industry is suffering," said the investor.

"Much of the collateral is intellectual property so there is the question of how much that is really worth."

(This story will appear in the May 9 issue of IFR Magazine. Reporting by Anthony Hughes and Paul Kilby)

((anthony.hughes@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 646 223 8174))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.