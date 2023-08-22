News & Insights

Norwegian July gas, oil output lag official forecast

August 22, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Norway's natural gas output rose in July from the previous month but lagged an official forecast, while crude oil narrowly missed expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Natural gas production in July rose to 321.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 250.7 mcm a month ago, but missed a forecast of 359.3 mcm by 10.5%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output increased to 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd) in July from 1.82 million bpd in June, below a forecast of 1.84 million bpd, NPD's preliminary data showed.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

