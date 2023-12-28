Norwegian fund KLP excludes Aramco, Gulf real estate, telcos

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Norway's largest pension fund KLP said on Thursday it would refrain from investing in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and 11 other companies in the Gulf region, and had sold assets worth $15 million following a review of its holdings.

Six telecom firms and five real estate groups were blocked from its portfolio over "unacceptably high" risk of human rights abuses, while Aramco was excluded due to a "lack of climate mitigation and energy transition plans", KLP said in a statement.

The fund has total assets of $70 billion under management.

KLP said a combination of authoritarian governments and technology such as artificial intelligence led to an "ongoing risk" of systematic surveillance and censorship in the Gulf region's telecommunications industry.

Emirates Telecom EAND.AD, Saudi Telecom 7010.SE, Etihad Etisalat 7020.SE, Ooredoo ORDS.QA, Mobile Telecommunications Co Saudi Arabia 7030.SE and Kuwait's Mobile Telecommunications Co ZAIN.KWwere all excluded, it said.

Additionally, real estate reforms had not gone far enough in the building, construction and property sectors as migrant workers from Africa and Asia still face discrimination and human rights violations, KLP added.

As a result, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development 4300.SE, Mabanee Co MABK.KW and Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA were excluded, the pension fund said.

"For the companies in the region that remain included, we will assess their progress and developments on an ongoing basis and influence them through active ownership," KLP said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Varun H K)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.