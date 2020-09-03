US Markets
Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to expand in Europe. Norwegian bank DNB is the largest Vipps shareholder.

"The partnership between Visa and Vipps will give banks and card issuers access to a mobile wallet that is easy to use and which will contribute to an increased adoption of digital payments," Vipps said in a statement.

