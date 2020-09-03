Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

OSLO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa V.N to expand in Europe.

"The partnership between Visa and Vipps will give banks and card issuers access to a mobile wallet that is easy to use and which will contribute to an increased adoption of digital payments," Vipps said in a statement.

Norwegian bank DNB DNB.OL is the largest Vipps shareholder.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.