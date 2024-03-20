News & Insights

Norwegian February gas output lags, while oil beats forecasts

March 20, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norway's natural gas output fell in February and lagged an official forecast, while crude oil production exceeded expectations, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Wednesday.

Natural gas production in February fell to 357.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day from 379.3 mcm in January, and missed a forecast of 367.3 mcm by 2.6%, the regulator said on its website.

Crude oil output was steady at 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd) in February compared with 1.83 million bpd in January, and 3% above a forecast of 1.78 million bpd, NOD's preliminary data showed.

