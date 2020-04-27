US Markets
NCLH

Norwegian Cruise withdraws forecast, to cut $515 million in spending

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd on Monday withdrew its 2020 forecast and said would cut spending by about $515 million, as the cruise operator struggles to save cash amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced it to extend suspension of its ships to June 30.

April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N on Monday withdrew its 2020 forecast and said would cut spending by about $515 million, as the cruise operator struggles to save cash amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced it to extend suspension of its ships to June 30.

The company also withdrew its forecast for the first quarter, joining peer Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N.

Norwegian Cruise Line estimates its cash burn to be about $110 million to $150 million per month as suspension of its three brands continues.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH RCL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular