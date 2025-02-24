Norwegian Cruise Trades at a Bargain: Good Time to Buy the Stock?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is currently undervalued, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.23X. This is below the broader industry's average of 19.08X and lags players like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW, which are trading at 15.32X, 12.58X and 18.86X P/E, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Such a low valuation could signal market skepticism about NCLH’s future prospects, or it might present a golden opportunity for investors to capitalize on a mispriced stock with solid underlying potential.



The critical question is whether this discount reflects real challenges or if the market is undervaluing Norwegian Cruise’s intrinsic worth. For investors looking to make a well-informed decision, now is the time to dig deeper into NCLH’s fundamentals, assess its growth drivers and weigh any potential risks.

Solid Demand and Pricing Power Boost NCLH Prospects

The cruise industry continues to experience strong consumer demand, and NCLH has capitalized on this trend. In the third quarter of 2024, net yield grew by 9% year-over-year, outperforming expectations. This growth was driven by solid demand across all regions, with standout performances in Alaska, Canada and New England itineraries.



Norwegian also reported a surge in onboard revenues, particularly from shore excursions and enhanced communication services powered by Starlink high-speed Internet. The company’s forward bookings for 2025 remain strong, with pricing and occupancy levels in line with or exceeding 2024 figures. Advanced ticket sales grew 6% year over year (as of the third quarter of 2024), outpacing capacity growth and signaling continued consumer confidence in cruise vacations.



Strategically, NCLH has focused on extending its booking window, which has allowed the company to better manage pricing, optimize demand, and moderate marketing costs. This approach not only supports top-line growth but also provides enhanced visibility into future earnings.

Strategic Growth Initiatives Bode Well for NCLH

NCLH’s long-term growth is underpinned by its “Charting the Course” strategy, which focuses on four key pillars — people, product, growth platform and performance — aiming to enhance guest experiences while driving strong financial returns.



A significant part of this growth plan is the expansion of its fleet. Upcoming ships like the Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna are likely to elevate the cruise experience with standout features, including hybrid roller coaster water slides and luxurious three-bedroom duplex suites. These enhancements are expected to attract a broader customer base and further differentiate NCLH from its competitors.



Strategic partnerships are also fueling growth. Norwegian recently became the official cruise line of the National Hockey League, opening up new marketing opportunities and helping the brand engage with millions of hockey fans. Such collaborations not only strengthen brand visibility but also help drive bookings.

Cost-Saving Initiatives Strengthen NCLH’s Margins

NCLH’s focus on cost efficiency continues to pay off. The company remains ahead of schedule in its plan to achieve $100 million in cost savings by 2024 and is on track to realize a total of $300 million in savings, including fuel-related initiatives, by 2026.



These cost-saving measures have directly improved margins. Over the 12 months ending in the third quarter of 2024, the adjusted operational EBITDA margin rose by approximately 900 basis points to 34.5%. NCLH expects to close in 2024 with a margin of 35.3%, positioning it well to achieve its 39% margin target by 2026. The company has also reaffirmed its commitment to keeping unit costs below inflation as it heads into 2025, supporting its long-term profitability goals.

Norwegian Cruise’s Key Challenges

Despite strong performance, NCLH faces several headwinds that could impact its outlook. Rising operational costs remain a concern, with total cruise operating expenses increasing to $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $1.48 billion in the prior year. The company cited higher expenses related to commissions, transportation, and onboard services. Inflation and global supply chain disruptions are expected to continue pressuring margins in the near term.



Geopolitical risks also pose operational challenges. During the third quarter, Norwegian was forced to adjust itineraries due to disruptions in the Middle East, affecting roughly 10% of its Q4 deployment. Continued geopolitical instability could impact demand and force further itinerary changes, potentially weighing on revenue.

NCLH’s Estimate Revisions and Technical Pressures

Investor sentiment around NCLH has shown signs of caution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 EPS has been revised downward by 1% over the past 60 days, reflecting growing concerns about rising costs and potential revenue pressures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a technical perspective, NCLH stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average, signaling a bearish trend. This could deter momentum-driven investors and may lead to further short-term volatility in the stock price.

NCLH Stock Trades Below 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is It Time to Buy NCLH Stock?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings offers a mixed bag for investors. On one hand, the stock is trading at an appealing discount relative to its peers, with strong demand trends, solid pricing power and strategic growth initiatives fueling optimism. Cost-saving measures are improving margins, and forward bookings for 2025 suggest ongoing consumer interest in cruise vacations.



On the other hand, challenges like rising operational costs, geopolitical risks and currency fluctuations could weigh on near-term performance. The recent downward revision in earnings estimates and bearish technical indicators also highlight market caution.



For investors already holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, it may be wise to maintain their position and monitor the company’s ability to translate its strategies into sustainable long-term growth. For new investors, it might be prudent to wait for a more favorable entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.