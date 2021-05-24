Norwegian Cruise to return to U.S. cruising in August

May 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Monday it would return to sailing in the United States from August 7, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a virtual standstill.

The restart of cruising in the United States is contingent on obtaining a conditional sailing certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Norwegian Cruise added.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

