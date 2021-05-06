US Markets
NCLH

Norwegian Cruise says 2022 first half bookings ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Thursday bookings for the first half of 2022 was ahead of pre-pandemic levels, as the cruise operator prepares to resume sailing after over-a-year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on booking trends, shares

May 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Thursday bookings for the first half of 2022 was ahead of pre-pandemic levels, as the cruise operator prepares to resume sailing after over-a-year-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reiterated its plans to resume sailing in the United States in July, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week it was "committed" to the resumption of passenger operations in the country by mid-summer.

Norwegian Cruise, however, said it continues to expect a loss until sailings resume.

In the first quarter ended March 31, the company's revenue slumped more than 99% to $3.1 million due to an ongoing suspension of voyages.

Shares of the company declined about 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular