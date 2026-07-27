Norwegian Cruise Q2 Earnings Ahead: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company registered an earnings surprise of 53.3%.

NCLH’s Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter adjusted earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 23.5%. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.63 billion, implying a 4.4% year-over-year increase.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Norwegian Cruise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Norwegian Cruise has an Earnings ESP of +2.72%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

What’s Shaping NCLH’s Q2 Results?

Norwegian Cruise Line's top line in the second quarter of 2026 is likely to have benefited from sustained demand for its premium cruise offerings and the overall resilience of the cruise industry. Management highlighted that cruise vacations continue to attract both repeat and first-time travelers, supported by healthy industry fundamentals and record passenger volumes. The company also emphasized the strength of its luxury brands, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises, which continued to perform in line with expectations despite broader market challenges. These premium brands are likely to have supported revenues through stronger pricing and a more resilient customer base.



Another contributor to revenue is expected to have been the continued expansion of the fleet and investments in guest experiences. Capacity days are projected to have increased as the company takes delivery of new ships, providing additional opportunities to generate ticket and onboard revenues. The recently christened Norwegian Luna and enhancements at Great Stirrup Cay, including the upcoming Great Tides Waterpark, are expected to have improved the vacation experience and strengthened the appeal of Caribbean itineraries.

Management also noted that guest satisfaction at the private island has improved significantly following the first phase of upgrades, while higher onboard spending trends indicate guests continue to spend once aboard. These factors are likely to have supported overall revenue generation.



NCLH's top line might also have received support from initiatives aimed at strengthening commercial execution. The company has rolled out the first phase of a new revenue management system, has been rebuilding its marketing organization and has begun promoting its upgraded private island more aggressively to stimulate demand. In addition, management expects the opening of the Great Tides Waterpark to enhance itinerary attractiveness and improve booking momentum over time. While these initiatives are still in the early stages, they are intended to improve occupancy, pricing and revenue performance as the year progresses.



For the quarter under review, our model predicts Passenger Ticket and Onboard and Other revenues to increase 2.9% and 7.6% to $1,663.8 million and $869.6 million, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Our model predicts the number of passengers carried in the second quarter of 2026 to increase 18.9% year over year.



NCLH's bottom line in the second quarter is likely to have faced pressure from higher operating expenses stemming from external disruptions. Management cited the Middle East conflict as a source of increased fuel costs, higher crew transportation expenses and elevated logistics costs. At the same time, softer booking trends in Europe and weaker close-in demand limited revenue growth, reducing the company's ability to absorb these higher costs. Although cost-saving initiatives helped offset part of the pressure, the combination of elevated fuel expenses and war-related operating costs is likely to have weighed on profitability during the quarter.

Price Performance & Valuation

NCLH’s shares have declined 18.9% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry and the S&P 500. The stock has also underperformed other major industry players like Carnival Corporation & plc CCL, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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From a valuation perspective, NCLH is trading relatively cheaply. The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 10.25X, below the industry average.

P/E (F12M)



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Investment Considerations

Despite favorable long-term industry fundamentals and Norwegian Cruise's ongoing investments in fleet expansion, destination enhancements and commercial initiatives, investors may be better off holding the stock rather than buying ahead of the second-quarter earnings release. The company continues to face near-term execution challenges, particularly in rebuilding its marketing and revenue management capabilities, while demand softness in key European markets and higher fuel and operating costs could weigh on quarterly profitability.



Although the stock trades at an attractive valuation and the company has been making progress on cost-control efforts, many of the expected operational improvements are likely to take time to translate into stronger financial performance. Given the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming results and management's turnaround efforts, existing investors should consider holding the stock, while prospective investors may prefer to wait for greater clarity after the earnings announcement before initiating new positions.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.