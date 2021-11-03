US Markets
Norwegian Cruise posts bigger loss on restart expenses

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the cruise operator spent heavily to prepare its ships that remained anchored without passengers for months for voyages again.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the cruise operator spent heavily to prepare its ships that remained anchored without passengers for months for voyages again.

Cruise operators resumed sailing with guests from U.S. ports again in late June at lower capacity, but a spike in COVID-19 infections and some onboard cases have raised worries about the industry's near-term fortunes.

The company's net loss widened to $845.9 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $677.4 million a year earlier.

Still, Norwegian Cruise said overall cumulative booked position for 2022 is in line with pre-pandemic record levels at higher pricing, adding it expected to be profitable in the second half of next year.

