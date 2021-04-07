Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Unveils Cruise Resumption Plan Outside US

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH recently outlined its phased cruise resumption plan. Following the news, the company’s shares gained 4.6% on Apr 6. Notably, its shares have appreciated 27.2% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s rally of 17.3%.



The company is planning to resume cruise operations for voyages boarding outside of the United States with sailings originating in Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Greece starting in July 2021 with Norwegian Joy, Jade and Gem.



Moreover, starting Jul 25, 2021, the company will initially provide seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles on Norwegian Jade from Athens (Piraeus). The company will also offer seven-day Caribbean journeys originating in Montego Bay, Jamaica beginning Aug 7, 2021 on Norwegian Joy and from La Romana, Dominican Republic on Norwegian Gem commencing Aug 15, 2021.

US Ports Resumption Plan

On Apr 5, 2021, Norwegian Cruise outlined a plan to resume operations from the U.S. ports in July and sent it to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) for approval. The company announced that the plan include includes its multi-layered SailSAFE Health and Safety Program. During third-quarter 2020, the company collaborated with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL to form the “Healthy Sail Panel.” The panel provided 74 specific recommendations (that includes a combination of scientific protocols and procedures) to reduce risks triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. This comprises COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew, application of face masks, physical distancing requirements and controlled shore excursions.



Moreover, the company’s plan is in line with the CDC’s updated guidance that international travel is safe for fully vaccinated persons. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise industry has successfully carried approximately 400,000 passengers in over 10 major cruise markets outside the United States.



Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise said “We are excited to unveil our initial plans for the resumption of cruise voyages embarking outside of the U.S. with sailings to the Caribbean and Europe. In addition, we continue to plan for a resumption of cruising from U.S. ports and await further discussion with the CDC regarding our proposal for a July 4 restart to participate in America’s national opening.”

