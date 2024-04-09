Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Unveils Ambitious Fleet Expansion

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH has announced its most significant fleet expansion plan to date, comprising eight state-of-the-art vessels across its three renowned brands. With nearly 25,000 additional berths and innovative ship designs, this strategic move solidifies NCLH's long-term growth trajectory.



Scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2036, the new ships will introduce cutting-edge features and amenities, enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency. The expansion includes new ship classes for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, showcasing NCLH's commitment to innovation and sustainability.



Partnering with Fincantieri, each brand will design vessels tailored to their unique offerings, focusing on efficiency and innovation. Moreover, the company's sustainability efforts are reflected in the new ship designs, aligning with the journey toward decarbonization.



Additionally, NCLH's investment in a multi-ship pier at Great Stirrup Cay demonstrates its dedication to enhancing guest experiences. This development, alongside the company's private island in Belize, reinforces Norwegian Cruise’s commitment to providing world-class destinations in the Caribbean.



With a strategic payment structure and projected earnings growth, the company aims to reduce net leverage and enhance shareholder value in the coming years. NCLH's bold expansion strategy underscores its position as an industry leader, poised for sustained growth and innovation. Investors can look forward to the company's continued success as it navigates toward a promising future in the cruise industry.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 45.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.1%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 121.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 29.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 18.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8% on average. Shares of H have increased 44.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

