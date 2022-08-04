Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 5.2%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 82 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 57.5% from a loss of $1.93 reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.26 billion. The projection suggests an improvement from the $4.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors at Play

Norwegian Cruise’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, strong demand and improved booking trends. On May 7, 2022, the company completed its phased fleet relaunch, and its entire 28-ship fleet is now operating. Norwegian Cruise was operating at nearly 85% of its capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The company previously said that it expects its occupancy to reach the pre-pandemic level across its fleet no later than the beginning of the third quarter of 2022. Most of the countries in the EU are now allowing travelers from the United States.



Increased revenue generation from its onboard and passenger ticket is likely to have driven the second-quarter top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for passenger ticket revenues and onboard and other revenues is currently pegged at $833 million and $389 million compared with $1.58 million and $2.8 million, respectively, reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, higher payroll, fuel, and direct variable costs of fully operating ships are likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. Inflationary pressures relating to food, perishables, and other supplies also added to the woes.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Norwegian Cruise this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Norwegian Cruise has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

