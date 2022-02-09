Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Operate at 85% Capacity by Q1 End

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH recently provided a business update. The spread of the Omicron variant at the beginning of December 2021, resulted in the cancellation of certain voyages in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The Omicron variant has also led to the postponement of the restart of certain vessels.



As of Feb 8, 2022, 16 of its 28 ships, or 70% of its berth capacity, are operational with guests onboard. By the end of first-quarter 2022, the company expects to operate at approximately 85% of berth capacity. By the end of second-quarter 2022, the company anticipates operating with the full fleet.



At the beginning of fourth-quarter 2021, the company witnessed week-over-week sequential growth in net booking volumes. However, in the later part of fourth-quarter 2021, booking volumes were negatively impacted by the Omicron variant. In recent weeks, net booking volumes have continued to improve sequentially.



The company announced that pricing for the first half, the second half as well as full-year 2022 are above the record levels for the same time in 2019. The company has been witnessing strong booking demand for 2023.



The company’s monthly cash burn for fourth-quarter 2021 was roughly $345 million, marginally lower than its prior estimate of $350 million. The company expects to report a net loss for fourth-quarter 2021 and full year.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have fallen 14.8% in the past three months, compared with the industry's decline of 12.6%.

