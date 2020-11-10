Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line surpassed the same. Notably, both earnings and revenues declined sharply year over year due to cruises suspension on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted loss per share of $2.35, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.24. Notably, the company had reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues of $6.5 million beat the consensus mark of $1 million. However, the figure declined 99.7% year over year. The downside can be attributed to decline of 99.7% and 99.7% in passenger ticket revenues and onboard and other revenues, respectively.

Expenses & Operating Results

Total cruise operating expenses plunged 80.8% in the quarter under review from the year-ago quarter. The company’s expenses in the quarter were primarily stemmed from crew costs, which include salaries, food and other repatriation costs, fuel, and other ongoing expenses such as insurance and ship maintenance.

Gross cruise costs per capacity day declined 72.2%. Adjusted Net cruise costs (excluding fuel) per Capacity Day were down 60.6% at cc. Fuel price per metric ton (net of hedges) was up 17.5% to $592 in the quarter under review.

Net interest expenses were $139.7 million in the third quarter, up from $60.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2020, were $2.4 billion, up from $252.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt at the end of the third quarter totaled $10.5 billion, higher than $6.1 billion at the end of 2019.

Due to the pandemic, the company’s monthly cash burn was on average, nearly $150 million per month. However, for the fourth quarter, the company anticipates monthly cash burn to be nearly $175 million owing to the timing of interest expense.

Outlook

The company has already withdrawn 2020 guidance on account of the temporary suspension of sailings globally. It expects to report net loss both on GAAP and adjusted basis for the fourth quarter and 2020. Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, its bookings remained below historical levels. However, overall the company is witnessing demand for the second half of 2021.

Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

Norwegian Cruise, which shares space with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL and Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock worth considering in the same space includes Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Camping World Holdings has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 34.7%.

