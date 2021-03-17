Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Extends Pause, Adds New Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH recently extended the suspension of its global cruise voyages. Although vaccination is under way, the crisis seems to be far from over for the cruise industry. Following the news, the company’s shares declined 4.6% on Mar 16. However, shares of the company have surged 85.2% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s rally of 57.8%.



In a bid to meet the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company has announced extension of voyage suspension for its Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands till Jun 30, 2021. Previously, the company had cancelled its cruises till Apr 30, 2021.



The company stated that its association with global government, public health authorities and Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors are likely to continue to ensure necessary measures to protect guests, crew and the communities visited.





During third-quarter 2020, the company collaborated with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL to form the “Healthy Sail Panel.” The panel provided 74 specific recommendations (that includes a combination of scientific protocols and procedures) to reduce risks triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. This comprises COVID-19 testing of all guests and crew, application of face masks, physical distancing requirements and controlled shore excursions.

New Fleet Addition

Despite the ongoing crises, the company announced the addition of new cruise to its portfolio. Oceania Cruises, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise, has added Vista to its portfolio. The luxury vessel will set sail in 2023, followed by a sister ship in 2025.



Bob Binder, president & CEO of Oceania Cruises said “Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future.”



Norwegian Cruise is constantly looking to expand fleet size, which is currently at 28. It has plans to introduce nine more ships through 2027. Most of them are on order for Norwegian Cruise Line, while the rest are for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. For the Regent brand, it has one Explorer Class Ship to be delivered in 2023. With the project Leonardo, Norwegian Cruise will have an additional six ships with expected delivery dates from 2022 through 2027.

Zacks Rank & a Key Pick

Norwegian Cruise — which shares space with Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL in the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry — has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



A better-ranked stock in the same space is Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Camping World Holdings’ 2021 earnings are expected to surge 20.5%.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Get Free Report



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.