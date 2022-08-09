Norwegian Cruise misses revenue estimates on occupancy constraints

Adds background, net loss

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as U.S. cruise liners resuming operations after more than a year recorded weaker occupancy levels.

Shares in the company fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The industry looks to cruise towards full occupancy after the pandemic brought it to a near 18-month standstill, but self-imposed constraints as well as onboard COVID-19 cases, labor shortages and volatile demand stand in the way.

Norwegian Cruise's total revenue rose to $1.19 billion for the second quarter from $4.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $509.3 million, or $1.22 per share, in the reported quarter, from $717.8 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

The company expects to reach slightly positive adjusted core earnings in the second half of 2022, it said.

