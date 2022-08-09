US Markets
Norwegian Cruise misses revenue estimates on occupancy constraints

Praveen Paramasivam
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as U.S. cruise liners resuming operations after more than a year recorded weaker occupancy levels.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as U.S. cruise liners resuming operations after more than a year recorded weaker occupancy levels.

Shares in the company fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The industry looks to cruise towards full occupancy after the pandemic brought it to a near 18-month standstill, but self-imposed constraints as well as onboard COVID-19 cases, labor shortages and volatile demand stand in the way.

Norwegian Cruise's total revenue rose to $1.19 billion for the second quarter from $4.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $509.3 million, or $1.22 per share, in the reported quarter, from $717.8 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

The company expects to reach slightly positive adjusted core earnings in the second half of 2022, it said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

