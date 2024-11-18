Norwegian Cruise Lines put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)s with 11,947 puts trading, or 1.8x expected. Most active are 11/22 weekly 25.5 puts and 11/22 weekly 22.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 8,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.51, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 25th.
