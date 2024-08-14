Norwegian Cruise Line's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $278,084 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $80,031.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $16.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Norwegian Cruise Line's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Norwegian Cruise Line's significant trades, within a strike price range of $14.0 to $16.0, over the past month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.43 $1.42 $1.42 $15.00 $71.0K 2.9K 503 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.66 $0.65 $0.65 $16.00 $56.7K 5.0K 6.4K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $0.24 $0.21 $0.23 $15.00 $50.3K 455 2.1K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.19 $0.17 $0.18 $15.00 $40.4K 3.7K 2.3K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.66 $1.65 $1.65 $16.00 $40.4K 620 289

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Current Position of Norwegian Cruise Line Currently trading with a volume of 6,596,415, the NCLH's price is up by 0.83%, now at $15.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.1.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $22. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $24. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $17. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, which currently sits at a price target of $19. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $23.

