Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NCLH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Norwegian Cruise Line. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $622,218, and 5 are calls, amounting to $220,815.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $30.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Norwegian Cruise Line's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Norwegian Cruise Line's significant trades, within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.72 $1.8 $15.00 $158.4K 4.9K 884 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.95 $21.00 $97.1K 327 106 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $23.00 $67.4K 5.5K 343 NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.54 $1.31 $1.54 $17.00 $66.5K 7.9K 432 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $23.00 $64.0K 5.5K 343

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Present Market Standing of Norwegian Cruise Line Currently trading with a volume of 10,731,257, the NCLH's price is down by -2.24%, now at $18.32. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.75.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $26. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $31. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $34.

