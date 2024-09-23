Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Norwegian Cruise Line. Our analysis of options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $128,577, and 5 were calls, valued at $414,250.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $22.5 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Norwegian Cruise Line's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Norwegian Cruise Line's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $22.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.41 $2.35 $2.39 $22.00 $239.0K 202 1.0K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.81 $2.79 $2.79 $22.50 $70.0K 1.6K 253 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $0.7 $0.66 $0.69 $21.00 $55.2K 520 2.1K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.3 $11.15 $11.2 $10.00 $51.5K 2.0K 46 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.9 $15.8 $15.9 $5.00 $41.3K 333 0

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Norwegian Cruise Line, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Norwegian Cruise Line With a volume of 12,222,145, the price of NCLH is up 0.48% at $20.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

