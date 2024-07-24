Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NCLH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Norwegian Cruise Line. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $287,410, and 6 are calls, amounting to $447,379.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $22.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.17 $17.50 $125.1K 4.8K 301 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $17.50 $124.5K 4.8K 601 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.33 $0.28 $0.32 $20.00 $113.4K 575 487 NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.82 $1.59 $1.8 $19.00 $82.9K 1.5K 472 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.27 $1.24 $1.24 $17.50 $62.0K 6.6K 500

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Present Market Standing of Norwegian Cruise Line With a volume of 5,277,125, the price of NCLH is down -3.05% at $19.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days. What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $22. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $23.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Norwegian Cruise Line options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

