Norwegian Cruise Line To Upgrade Private Island In The Bahamas

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced plans to improve its private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas. The upgrades are scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of 2025 alongside the completion of a new multi-ship pier.

The company noted that the island will feature a new welcome center, a large pool area with a swim-up bar, a family splash pad, and private cabanas by the pool. Guests can also enjoy an island-wide tram system for easy travel around the island. Popular attractions from Norwegian Cruise Line ships, like the adults-only Vibe Beach Club and Horizon Park for games and relaxation, will also be added to the island.

