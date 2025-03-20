Norwegian Cruise Line Unusual Options Activity For March 20

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Norwegian Cruise Line. Our analysis of options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $223,430, and 5 were calls, valued at $425,268.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $21.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale activity within a strike price range from $19.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.64 $0.57 $0.57 $20.00 $235.2K 15.4K 5.4K NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.11 $1.08 $1.08 $21.00 $72.4K 4.4K 2.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.58 $0.52 $0.52 $20.00 $57.2K 15.4K 7.4K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.48 $0.45 $0.45 $21.00 $51.9K 978 2.2K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.71 $2.69 $2.69 $21.00 $50.3K 524 188

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Norwegian Cruise Line, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Norwegian Cruise Line's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,642,744, with NCLH's price up by 0.91%, positioned at $20.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 41 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

