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Norwegian Cruise Line Turns To Profit In Q1; Lowers 2026 Earnings Guidance

May 04, 2026 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported first quarter net income of $104.7 million compared to a loss of $40.3 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.23 compared to a loss of $0.09. Adjusted EPS increased 121% to $0.23.

Total revenue increased to $2.33 billion from $2.13 billion, prior year. Passenger ticket revenue was $1.54 billion compared to $1.42 billion.

For the full year 2026, the company lowered guidance, with adjusted EPS to be $1.45 to $1.79. For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $632 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Norwegian Cruise Line shares are down 5.72 percent to $17.73.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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