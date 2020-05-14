Norwegian Cruise Line swings to $1.88 bln quarterly loss on charges

May 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N said on Thursday it recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $1.6 billion in the first quarter related to goodwill and tradename amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recorded a net loss of $1.88 billion, or $8.80 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of $118.2 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

