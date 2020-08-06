Norwegian Cruise Line Slips To Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported that its second-quarter GAAP net loss was $715.2 million or $2.99 per share compared to net income of $240.2 million or $1.11 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss was $666.4 million or $2.78 per share in 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $282.1 million or $1.30 per share in the previous year. The latest-quarter result included $48.8 million of adjustments primarily consisting of expenses related to non-cash compensation and losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt.

Revenue decreased to $16.9 million compared to $1.7 billion in 2019 due to the complete suspension of voyages in the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $2.26 per share and revenues of $25.48 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.