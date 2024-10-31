Norwegian Cruise Line sees 2024 adjusted EPS $1.65, consensus $1.58

2024 full year Net Yield guidance on a Constant Currency basis increased 120 basis points from the prior guidance to approximately 9.4% from 8.2%. The increase in guidance is driven by strong demand across all three brands and itineraries in the second half of 2024. 2024 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance increased $75 million from the prior guidance to approximately $2.425 billion from $2.350 billion. This raise is due to better than expected third quarter results and increased guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted Operational EBITDA Margin for the full year 2024 increased to 35.3%, up from previous guidance of 34.5%. Full year 2024 Adjusted Net Cruise Cost excluding Fuel per Capacity Day guidance remained unchanged at flat to prior year excluding the impact of Dry-docks, as cost savings measures fully offset inflation and increased variable compensation due to strong performance of the business. Full year Adjusted Net Income guidance increased $65 million from prior guidance to approximately $855 million from $790 million, and Adjusted EPS guidance increased approximately 8%, or $0.12 to $1.65 from $1.53. Net Leverage is expected to end the year at ~5.4 times, a reduction of almost two turns compared to 2023. On track to achieve double-digit Adjusted ROIC by year-end. Remain committed to Charting the Course targets; progressing towards achieving 2026 goals.

