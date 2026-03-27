Markets
NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Says CEO John Chidsey Appointed Chairman; Enters Co-op Agreement With Elliot

March 27, 2026 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), a global cruise company, Friday announced that its President and CEO John Chidsey, has been appointed as the Chairman.

The company also reached a cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P. where Elliot has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments, among other provisions.

Further, effective March 31, Alex Cruz, former Chairman and CEO of British Airways; Kevin Lansberry, former CFO of Disney Experiences; Steve Pagliuca, former Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of Bain Capital; Brian MacDonald, President and CEO of CDK Global; and Jonathan Cohen, Founder, CEO and President of Hepco Capital Management LLC will join the company board as independent directors.

The current board directors Stella David, David Abrams, Harry Curtis and Mary Landry have announced their resignations and with these changes the board will comprise of nine members out of which eight are independent.

In pre-market activity, NCLH shares were trading at $19.60, down 1.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.