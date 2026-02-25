Norwegian Cruise Line Sails Into the Next Phase of Travel Recovery With Premium Demand in Focus

Key Points

Exited entire position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) with a share decrease of 2,133,322; estimated trade value of $52.54 million (based on quarterly average price)

Quarter-end position value fell by $52.54 million, reflecting the complete exit and market price movement over the quarter

Represents a 5.66% change in Benchstone’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 0 shares ($0)

The position accounted for 7.2% of the fund’s AUM in the prior quarter, highlighting its historical significance

What happened

Benchstone Capital Management LP fully liquidated its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), reducing its position by 2,133,322 shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026. The quarter-end stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was reduced to zero, with the reported value shift including both the share sale and stock price changes.

What else to know

Benchstone sold out its NCLH stake, which previously made up 7.2% of AUM; post-trade

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AMZN: $47.49 million (5.3% of AUM)

NYSE:TSM: $44.44 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SNPS: $43.85 million (4.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:META: $42.52 million (4.8% of AUM)

UNK:FWONK: $40.49 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were priced at $21.49, down 18.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 30.17 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $9.48 billion Net income (TTM) $910.26 million Price (as of market close 2/25/26) $23.81 One-year price change -3.7%

Company snapshot

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is a leading global cruise operator with a diverse fleet and a multi-brand portfolio. The company leverages its scale and extensive itinerary options to attract a broad customer base and drive consistent revenue growth. Its strategic focus on premium experiences and global reach positions it competitively within the travel services industry.

The company operates cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, offering itineraries from three to 180 days across global destinations.

It generates revenue primarily through ticket sales, onboard services, and ancillary offerings, leveraging a multi-brand strategy to serve diverse market segments.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings targets leisure travelers worldwide, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and international markets through retail, travel advisor, and charter channels.

What this transaction means for investors

Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock has underperformed despite rising vacation demand, highlighting the need for strong pricing and effective execution in the cruise industry. Norwegian operates three brands: Norwegian for mainstream cruises, Oceania for upper-premium trips, and Regent for luxury cruises. This portfolio provides access to travelers with greater discretionary spending than the mass-market segment.

Norwegian’s business also depends on more than just ticket sales. Money from specialty dining, drinks, excursions, and entertainment on board brings in strong profits, especially when ships are full. In a mature travel market, cruise lines that fill cabins without heavy discounts and get guests to spend more have an edge over competitors.

For investors, the immediate question is whether Norwegian can maintain pricing and onboard spending while managing its balance sheet in a higher-rate environment. Some Key indicators to watch out for include steady occupancy, firm ticket pricing, resilient onboard revenue per passenger, as well as progress in reducing leverage and interest expense. If these metrics hold, Norwegian’s premium portfolio may be more resilient than recent stock performance indicates.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Synopsys, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

