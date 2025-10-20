Markets
NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line, Repsol Enter 8-yr Agreement To Supply Renewable Marine Fuels

October 20, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Repsol announced a 8-year agreement to supply renewable marine fuels at the Port of Barcelona. Beginning in the 2026 European season, Repsol will offer a portfolio of renewable fuels, including biofuels and, from 2029, renewable methanol, directly to NCLHs vessels across its cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises when calling at the Port of Barcelona.

The agreement was established based on the changing international regulatory environment and both companies pursuit of Net Zero by 2050. The renewable methanol will be produced at Repsols Ecoplanta facility in Tarragona, Spain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.