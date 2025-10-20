Norwegian Cruise Line, Repsol Enter 8-yr Agreement To Supply Renewable Marine Fuels

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Repsol announced a 8-year agreement to supply renewable marine fuels at the Port of Barcelona. Beginning in the 2026 European season, Repsol will offer a portfolio of renewable fuels, including biofuels and, from 2029, renewable methanol, directly to NCLHs vessels across its cruise brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises when calling at the Port of Barcelona.

The agreement was established based on the changing international regulatory environment and both companies pursuit of Net Zero by 2050. The renewable methanol will be produced at Repsols Ecoplanta facility in Tarragona, Spain.

