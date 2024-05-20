News & Insights

Norwegian Cruise Line Raises FY24 Guidance

May 20, 2024 — 09:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said, based on strong demand and an improved outlook, the company is increasing full year 2024 guidance, raising expectations for net yield growth from 6.4% to 7.2%, increasing adjusted EBITDA from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion and lifting adjusted EPS from $1.32 to $1.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line also announced its Charting the Course strategy and new 2026 financial targets. By the end of 2026, the company targets: adjusted operational EBITDA margin of approximately 39%, adjusted EPS of approximately $2.45, representing a 2-year CAGR from 2024 to 2026 of over 30%, a reduction of net leverage to the mid-four turn levels; and record adjusted ROIC of 12% exceeding pre-2020 levels.

