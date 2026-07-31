Norwegian Cruise Line Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) reported second-quarter results that exceeded its guidance, while management outlined a turnaround plan centered on marketing, revenue management, cost controls and fleet optimization.

Chief Executive Officer John Chidsey said top-line performance grew 5% during the quarter, driven by higher Capacity Days, while unit costs declined 0.5%. The company said the combination resulted in profitability ahead of its prior outlook, though management acknowledged continued pressure on bookings and yields.

“Successful turnarounds are never linear,” Chidsey said. “They take time to demonstrate tangible performance improvements, which translates into financial success.”

Second-Quarter Results Beat Guidance

Chief Financial Officer Mark Kempa said second-quarter Net Yield declined 2.6%, which was 100 basis points better than the company’s initial expectations. Adjusted Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel was $163 and declined 50 basis points, supported by cost controls.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $666 million, exceeding guidance by $34 million. Adjusted net income was $222 million, and adjusted earnings per share were $0.48, or $0.10 above the company’s guidance.

Despite the quarterly outperformance, the company lowered its full-year Net Yield outlook to the low end of its prior range. Norwegian Cruise Line now expects full-year Net Yield to decline about 5%, reflecting what Kempa described as a softer demand environment and the time required for changes in marketing and revenue management to affect results.

Third-quarter Net Yield is expected to decline approximately 8.9%, with a 104% load factor.

Fourth-quarter Net Yield is expected to decline approximately 6.5%, with a 99% load factor.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $2.5 billion.

Full-year adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.50.

Adjusted net cruise cost excluding fuel is expected to decline approximately 25 basis points for the full year.

Kempa said Europe will be a particular source of pressure in the third quarter, when the region represents about 39% of the company’s deployment. Approximately two-thirds of guests on those European sailings are sourced from North America, where elevated airfare and broader macroeconomic conditions have weighed on demand, he said.

Marketing and Pricing Changes Target Booking Curve

Chidsey said the company’s principal challenges are largely execution-related rather than tied to the broader cruise industry. He said the Norwegian brand has the appropriate product and target consumer base, citing guest satisfaction, repeat rates and CruiseNext sales, but needs to improve how it reaches potential guests.

During the quarter, the company added leadership in marketing, revenue management, digital commerce, casino operations and itinerary planning. Heather Jacobs joined as chief people officer, while Lee Applbaum was named chief marketing officer for the Norwegian brand. Chidsey said half of his direct reports are new to their roles within the past year.

The company is also transitioning toward a “base-loading” revenue-management methodology at Norwegian Cruise Line. Chidsey said the prior approach in certain cases kept prices too high too far in advance of sailing, limiting early booking demand and increasing exposure to close-in discounting.

Under the new approach, Norwegian plans to establish more competitive pricing earlier in the booking curve to build demand sooner and preserve pricing closer to departure. The company has initiated pricing actions on select 2027 sailings and opened 2028 itineraries, which will be managed using the new methodology from the outset.

Management said it expects the first half of 2027 to remain pressured, particularly the first quarter, because the company is still rebuilding demand and is below its targeted booked position. However, executives said bookings appear to improve sequentially through the latter half of 2027, when the company expects its marketing, demand-generation and revenue-management actions to have more influence.

Chidsey told analysts that the company’s current booking issues are “mostly on us, not the macro,” describing them as addressable execution issues.

Great Stirrup Cay Investment and Luxury Portfolio Actions

Norwegian Cruise Line is preparing to preview its Great Tides Water Park at Great Stirrup Cay beginning the week following the call, with an official grand opening scheduled for Sept. 4. The nearly six-acre attraction will include 19 water slides, a 170-foot tidal tower, an over-800-foot river attraction and cliffside jumps, according to the company.

The water park complements the recently opened Great Life Lagoon and existing offerings including Silver Cove, private villas and zip-lining. Chidsey said a pier is also expected to open shortly, which the company expects will make the private-island experience more reliable and accessible while expanding paid guest experiences.

Management said new marketing creative focused on premium families, Great Stirrup Cay and Norwegian’s broader value proposition would begin rolling out within weeks. The company did not provide revenue or yield estimates associated with the water park investment, saying it was too early to quantify the impact.

Within its luxury portfolio, the company announced a binding memorandum of agreement to sell Oceania Sirena. The transaction includes a leaseback arrangement, allowing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to operate the ship until it transfers to its new owner in spring 2028.

Oceania Nautica will be reimagined as Oceania Aurelia, a more intimate and suite-focused vessel, Chidsey said. Regent Seven Seas Cruises will also add and expand entry-level suite categories on its Seven Seas Explorer-class ships. The company said these changes are intended to better align the luxury fleet with each brand’s positioning and return profile.

Cost Savings, Fleet Growth and Leverage

Norwegian Cruise Line identified another $100 million in annualized savings and cash benefits during the second quarter, primarily through technology-vendor consolidation and employee compensation actions. Those savings follow the $125 million in annualized savings announced in the prior quarter.

Combined with savings efforts identified from 2024 through 2026, Kempa said total identified savings over the past three years exceed $500 million. He said the newest savings largely relate to capital expenditures, with the remainder tied mainly to salary and benefit efficiencies. Management said the actions do not reduce the guest experience.

The company has 16 ships on order across its three brands, but expects five ships to leave the fleet over the next three years, including Oceania Sirena. Capacity Days are expected to rise 7% in 2026, though capacity growth is projected to moderate to a 2.5% compound annual growth rate from 2026 through 2029.

Kempa said gross new-build and growth capital expenditures are expected to decline by nearly $1 billion annually as delivery cadence moderates beginning in 2028. The company expects the lower capital spending to improve free cash flow and support debt reduction.

Norwegian Cruise Line now expects year-end net leverage to finish above six times because of its revised EBITDA outlook. Kempa said reducing leverage remains a top priority, while noting that the company has no significant debt maturities until 2030.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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