Norwegian Cruise Line Projects Adj. Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said, for 2024, the company expects net yield to increase approximately 5.5% as-reported and approximately 5.4% in constant currency versus 2023. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $1.23.

For the first quarter, the company expects net yield growth to be approximately 15.5% in constant currency. Adjusted EPS is projected at $0.12.

Fourth quarter net loss was $106.5 million or $0.25 per share compared to net loss of $482.5 million or $1.14 per share, prior year. Adjusted net loss was $77.1 million or $0.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted loss of $439.7 million and $1.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was approximately $359.6 million. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue increased to $1.99 billion from $1.52 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.97 billion in revenue.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.