Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $36 from $32 at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $36 from $32 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted that Norwegian continues to experience “strong” cruise demand and pricing power combined with “industry-leading” fleet expansion. Tigress added that the company and the cruise industry continue to experience increasing market penetration in the over $2T vacation market. Norwegian is driven by its “premium” Regent and Oceana brands along with the “broad value offering” of its Norwegian line, the firm told investors in a research note.

