Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $35 from $25 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $35 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note on Cruise lines. The firm’s recent discussions with senior executives at private companies in the travel industry and examination of “big data” on future cruise bookings and pricing continue to be highly encouraging, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that Norwegian is on track to at least meet the implied revenue portion of their 2026 guidance provided at their recent investor day.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NCLH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.