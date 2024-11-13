Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $29 from $26 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $29 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. BofA aggregated credit and debit card data show that monthly cruise spending increased 8.3% year-over-year in October, notes the analyst, who raised price targets across the group after the post-election bump higher in valuation multiples. Industry fundamentals remain solid and election results are likely to bolster consumer strength further, the analyst tells investors.
