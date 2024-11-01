Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $28 from $26 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $28 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 print helped to draw a clear path to its 2026 targets, and potentially higher, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
