Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $28 from $26 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $28 from $26 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says Norwegian’s “outsized Beta drives outsized performance, both for yields and shares.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NCLH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.