Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $26 from $25 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $26 from $25 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company posted “solid” Q3 results, in line with commentary from other cruise companies. Continued demand strength and onboard spend drove Norwegian to again raise its 2024 EBITDA guidance to $2.425B from $2.35B previously, notes the analyst, who made “only modest tweaks” to the firm’s 2025 forecasts.

