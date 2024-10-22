Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $26 from $21 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $26 from $21 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NCLH:
- Norwegian Cruise Line announces time change for Q3 results
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 15th
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock, Up 40%, Is Just Getting Started
- DOJ may push for breakup of Google: Morning Buzz
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 9th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.