Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $26 from $21 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $26 from $21 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

