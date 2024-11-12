Norwegian Cruise Line price target raised to $26 from $19 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to $26 from $19 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm raised FY24-26 EBITDA estimates about 15% post Q3 results on better net yield trends along with improved opex control, but thinks shares’ valuation fully reflects improvements made year-to-date.

